Wisconsin lawmaker says shooting at congressional baseball practice could have been predicted

MADISON — A Wisconsin state lawmaker says the shooting at a congressional baseball practice outside of Washington “could probably have been predicted” given “disgusting commentary” about President Donald Trump.

Republican state Rep. Jesse Kremer, of Kewaskum, made his comments hours after the shooting Wednesday in a Facebook post. A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was among those shot by a rifle-wielding gunman.

Kremer cites comedian Kathy Griffin’s posing with the likeness of President Trump’s severed head, Madonna’s comments about contemplating blowing up the White House and a New York City production of the Shakespeare play “Julius Ceasar” that portrays a Trump-like dictator who gets knifed to death on stage.

Kremer says, “This media frenzy and absurdity MUST STOP! There are people crazy enough to carry out these heinous acts.”