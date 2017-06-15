122 miles-per-hour: Report indicates speed, rain factors in crash that killed trooper

WISCONSIN DELLS — A report from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office shows rain and speed appear to be factors in a crash that killed Wisconsin State Trooper Anthony Borostowski in April.

On April 11th, Borostowski lost control of his squad car on I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells. Authorities say his car went into a ditch and hit a tree. No other cars were involved in the crash.

Sergeant James Hodges was called in to reconstruct the crash and completed the traffic crash analysis report, according to WMTV.

The report says the environment played a role in Borostowski losing control of his vehicle. The crash occurred at 4:30 a.m. and light rain was falling. The road was wet and reduced friction on the surface.

The report also says speed was a factor in the crash. Hodges says Borostowski was going 122 miles-per-hour and did not leave a margin of error under the driving conditions at the time.

An initial investigation revealed Borostowski was parked in a median on I-90/94 moments before the crash. This led officials to believe he was catching up to a traffic violator when he lost control and his squad went into a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.

PHOTO GALLERY

Witnesses said he did not have his lights or sirens activated. The squad was not equipped with a dash camera.

According to the report, Borostowski only had caffeine in his system at the time of the crash and it was not intentional.

Hodges also concluded there were no mechanical problems with the trooper’s squad car and the condition of the road was not a factor in the crash. Hodges says the reconstruction cannot answer what event caused Borostowski to lose control of his squad.

The report is being handed over to the Wisconsin State Patrol.