× After deputy-involved shooting, investigators seek drone pilot, more witness video, photos

MILWAUKEE — As they investigate the deputy-involved shooting of 19-year-old Terry Williams, Waukesha County sheriff’s officials are asking that a drone pilot who was operating along Milwaukee’s lakefront on Sunday, June 11th come forward.

Sheriff’s officials on Thursday, June 15th issued a statement thanking everyone who has come forward with information and/or video after the shooting on Lincoln Memorial Drive.

But officials said “in an effort to be as thorough as possible, we want to make sure we have all the information and evidence that may exist. If you are a witness or have any video that maybe helpful to our investigation, please contact us.”

Officials are specifically looking for pictures or video from the Northpoint Custard area, facing south toward the shooting.

And they’re asking that drone pilot who was operating in the area at the time of the shooting to contact police so “we can add that information as it may be beneficial to our investigation.”

Anyone that may have such information is asked to please come forward and contact Lieutenant Carini of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office at 262-548-7142.