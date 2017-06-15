Police: “Disorderly” man taken into custody after running into Federal Courthouse, making threats

MILWAUKEE — There was a heavy police presence in downtown Milwaukee Thursday afternoon, June 15th near the Federal Courthouse — near Jefferson and Wisconsin.

Milwaukee police said a “disorderly” 32-year-old man ran into the Federal Courthouse and began making threats. He was taken into custody.

As a precaution, the area was closed down temporarily and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are working with US Marshals and the FBI.

