Phil Mickelson withdraws from US Open

Posted 7:22 am, June 15, 2017, by , Updated at 08:02AM, June 15, 2017

ERIN — Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, realizing there was no chance to get from his daughter's high school graduation in California to make his tee time in Wisconsin.

US golfer Phil Mickelson tees off during the Par 3 contest prior to the start of the 80th Masters of Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2016, in Augusta, Georgia. / AFP / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

This is the first time Mickelson has missed the U.S. Open since he failed to qualify in 1993.

Mickelson had been holding out hope that with the potential of storms over Wisconsin, there might be a four-hour delay that would allow him to watch his daughter graduate and zoom across the country in his private jet.

Instead, the U.S. Open began Thursday under sunshine with little threat of bad weather all day.

Roberto Diaz of Mexico, the next alternate, officially took Mickelson's afternoon tee time.