Police: 1 man dead, 1 hurt in robbery-related double shooting near 33rd and McKinley
MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old man was killed in a double shooting that happened Wednesday night, June 14th near 33rd and McKinley Boulevard.
It happened around 11:15 p.m.
Police said a 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The shooting/ homicide appears to be robbery-related, police said.
MPD is seeking suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
43.047331 -87.955303