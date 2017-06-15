× Police: 1 man dead, 1 hurt in robbery-related double shooting near 33rd and McKinley

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old man was killed in a double shooting that happened Wednesday night, June 14th near 33rd and McKinley Boulevard.

It happened around 11:15 p.m.

Police said a 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting/ homicide appears to be robbery-related, police said.

MPD is seeking suspects and the investigation is ongoing.