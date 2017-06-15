Police need help identifying wanted suspects after burglary at Hayat Pharmacy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying two suspects wanted after a burglary at the Hayat Pharmacy at 38th and Wisconsin on Tuesday morning, June 13th.

It happened around 12:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect smashed out a window to the business and stole several items before fleeing the scene.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt with a white circle design on the chest, orange athletic-style shorts, black socks and black sneakers.

Suspect #2 is a black male who was last seen wearing gloves with Velcro closures at the wrist and carrying a black book bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.