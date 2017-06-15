× Sex offender accused of assaulting girls ages 3, 8 released in Waukesha, and he’s homeless

WAUKESHA — A convicted sex offender has been released in Waukesha, and he is homeless.

Waukesha police say 27-year-old Alexander De La Paz sexually assaulted two children he knew — ages three and eight, when he was 18 years old.

De La Paz must register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry for life, and he had to register with law enforcement face-to-face upon his release.

He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, he cannot visit taverns/bars/liquor stores, he can have no contact with victim and he cannot purchase/possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs.

He is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on GPS monitoring while under supervision.

De La Paz is 5’9″ tall and weighs 209 pounds. He has brown hair and blue/green eyes.