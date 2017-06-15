Stumped on what to get dad for Father’s Day? Some recipes that will satisfy his appetite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Father's Day is just around the corner -- so why not treat dad to a tasty meal? Father and daughter duo, Wendy and Richard Baumann join FOX6 WakeUp with some European-inspired dishes dad will love.

German - Bratwurst or Bratwurst Hors D ’Oeuvres

3 pounds uncooked bratwurst cut into ½ inch slices

1 can (28 oz.) sauerkraut – do not drain!

½ cup of brown sugar

Sauté bratwurst slices and do not overcook – then drain off any grease. Add the sauerkraut with its juice and let that mixture sit a couple hours or even overnight. Add the brown sugar and simmer for 4 – 6 hours and serve in a chafing dish with toothpicks. A fun delicious flavorful twist on classic German Brats or a Brat Fry!

Eastern Europe Humus Salad – Snack or Side

Yes you may make your own home made humus or buy good quality humus – then adorn it for flair and flavor! Spread out on a small or large platter and sprinkle with good quality feta cheese (I prefer sheep feta), diced fresh and ripe red tomatoes (or you may mix red and yellow tomatoes) – diced pickled jalapeno peppers – black olives (whole with pits or pitless sliced) and fresh cilantro optional. Serve with store bought pita chips (I would not buy flavored rather plain salted pita chips) or make your own with fresh pita bread toasted in oven (just brushed with olive oil).

Greek Tzatziki

Either chop or grade your peeled cucumber – as much as you like and then mix with plain yogurt and freshly chopped mint. Add a small amount of white wine vinegar, olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Make a small batch or big and this does last very well in the refrigerator – great different summer salad – something different too!