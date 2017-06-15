The 117th U.S. Open Championship is underway at Erin Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIN — The 117th U.S. Open Championship is being held in Wisconsin for the first time. Erin Hills Golf Course is the location — a unique location set in the Kettle Moraine.

The U.S. Open runs from June 12th-June 18th. Much of the action will be broadcast live on FOX6. Also, watch for special coverage from FOX6 News throughout the week.

Meanwhile, Erin Hills will be set up at 7,693 yards and will play to a par of 36-36-72. The yardage for each round of the championship will vary due to course setup and conditions. For more information on the course, click any of the links just below.

The merchandise tent at the U.S. Open is open for business! It offers the public’s first look inside Erin Hills since the course closed for preparations last fall. The merchandise tent is open to the general public without a ticket, but only for a limited time!