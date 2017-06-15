× West Nile Virus confirmed in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There has been a confirmed case of the West Nile Virus (WNV) in birds found in Waukesha County, after a crow tested positive for the virus as part of the mosquito and WNV surveillance, prevention and control program. The announcement comes Thursday, June 15th from the Waukesha County Environmental Health Division.

Residents should be aware that the best way to avoid WNV is to reduce exposure and eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Simple steps to protect yourself include:

Limit time spent outside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Apply insect repellent to clothing as well as exposed skin.

Make sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquito entry.

Properly dispose of items around your property that hold water.

Clean roof gutters and downspouts for proper drainage.

Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days.

Clean and chlorinate pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.

Trim tall grass, weeds, and vines. Mosquitoes rest in these areas in hot daylight hours.

Landscape to prevent water from pooling in low-lying areas.

The Waukesha County Environmental Health Division, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Division of Public Health, will continue WNV surveillance until the end of mosquito season. Now that a positive result has been identified in the county, testing will be discontinued. Report sick or dead crows, blue jays or ravens to the Dead Bird Reporting Hotline at 1-800-433-1610.

About West Nile Virus

WNV can spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people (80%) who are infected with the WNV do not get sick. Those who become ill usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, or rash. Less than 1% of people get seriously ill.

