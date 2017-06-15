× Wisconsin budget panel to vote on Governor Walker’s insurance plan

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed switch to a self-insurance plan for state workers was expected to be rejected Thursday by the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee, a defeat for the governor that would force lawmakers to find $60 million in savings elsewhere.

The Joint Finance Committee was planning the vote on self-insurance in its first meeting in two weeks as budget talks have stalled amid disagreements over K-12 school funding, roads and taxes. The panel wasn’t taking up any of those issues Thursday, but in addition to self-insurance it did plan to vote on prison-related issues, including hiring more guards at the troubled Lincoln Hills youth facility.

The current budget runs through the end of June, but the government won’t shut down even if Republicans who control the Legislature can’t reach a deal by then. Instead, current funding will continue until a deal is reached. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday he didn’t expect the budget to pass before July 1.

Walker has been lobbying for his self-insurance proposal, under which 250,000 state workers and their families are insured by the state rather than purchasing coverage through private HMOs. The state would assume the risk for medical claims that exceed premiums.

Republicans have been cool to the idea, fearing the move could result in higher premiums, not as much savings to the state as Walker projected and damage the state’s private health insurance industry.

Walker has pushed back, arguing last month that not accepting his self-insurance plan will lead to steep 10 percent health insurance premium increases for state employees next year. The Wisconsin Association of Health Plans, an advocacy organization for 10 health plans that currently cover state workers, said that estimate was overblown.

Walker counted on the $60 million saved from the self-insurance move to pay for salary increases for University of Wisconsin workers and to increase funding for K-12 schools. Lawmakers have said they will look to other parts of the budget to save that money.

The budget committee was to vote on whether to accept or reject submitted contracts from third-party administrators to self-insure on a statewide and regional basis. Even if the contracts are rejected as expected, the Group Insurance Board could pursue regionalization, if it’s fully insured.

Other issues the committee planned to vote on included:

— PRISON BEDS: Walker devoted $17.2 million over two years to support 1,052 contract prison beds to house state inmates in county jails and federal facilities. But that is 1,208 fewer beds than the Department of Corrections said was needed. The agency’s estimate was based on projections that tougher drunken driving penalties would create 1,421 new inmates over the next two years. Walker’s administration doesn’t believe the influx of inmates will be that steep. The governor’s budget also calls for expanding the earned release program and capacity at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, moves Walker argues will reduce the need for additional contract beds.

— YOUTH PRISON: Walker wants to spend $1.3 million to hire eight additional guards at the troubled Lincoln Hills prison for juvenile boy offenders. The additional staff would be used to help the prison in Irma come into compliance with staff-to-juvenile ratios mandated by the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act. The prison currently averaged one guards to 16 inmates during waking hours and one guard to 34 inmates during sleeping hours as of the end of April, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. Federal law requires a ratio of 1-to-8 during waking hours and 1-to-16 during sleeping hours. Walker’s plan would reduce the average ratios to 1-to-13 during waking hours and 1-to-29 during sleeping hours.