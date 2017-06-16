Attention drivers: This upcoming construction will impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Monday, June 19

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South at Bluemound Road for girder erection - 10PM - 5AM

(Includes system ramps I-94 East to I-41/894 South system ramp and I-94 East to I-41 North)

Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for girder preparation - 11PM - 4:30AM

(included system ramps I-41 South to I-94 East system, I-41 South to I-94 West, I-41/894 North to I-94 West, I-94 East to I-41/894 South and I-94 East to I-41 North )

Thursday, June 22

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at the Zoo Interchange for equipment mobilization - 11PM - 4:30AM

(includes system ramps I-41 South to I-94 East, I-41 South to I-94 West, I-41/894 North to I-94 West, and I-94 East to I-41/894 South)