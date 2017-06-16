Boys and Girls Club works to improve the health and wellness of local youth

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at the Triple Play Challenge. The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee is hosting a triple play event to improve the health and wellness of local youth. This is the kickoff to more than ten events around the country that will lead up to a national triple play day when near 500 clubs and thousands of kids around the country will be working together to reach five million minutes of activity.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee (website)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee has helped local kids and teens since 1887 when Annabell Cook Whitcomb transformed two basement rooms at Plymouth Church on Milwaukee’s east side into a Club for boys.

Today, we are the largest youth-serving agency in the city and have grown to be one of the largest Boys & Girls Clubs in the country.

Every day, an average of 5,000 of Milwaukee’s youth stream through our doors and participate in academic and recreational programming. We provide safety and support during critical hours of the day as well as meals, strong role models, organized athletics and access to the arts. At the Clubs, there’s a way for every kid to get involved and learn something new.

Our vision is to build the community’s social and economic fabric by ensuring the academic and career success of every member that walks through our doors. We achieve this by providing more impactful programs that appeal to our members, strengthen their academic performance, build character, encourage healthy lifestyles and meet the basic needs of Milwaukee’s youth.