Caught on camera: Search for suspect underway after bank robbery in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — South Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect after the Guardian Credit Union near 11th Avenue and Milwaukee Avenue was robbed Friday, June 16th.

It happened around 8:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as an African American male, approximately 5’10”, 220 pounds, 35-50 years of age, bald head, graying goatee.

He was wearing a white shirt and black shorts, black athletic style shoes — and last seen leaving in a silver colored boxy SUV or mini-van.

No weapon was displayed.

If you recognize this subject you are encouraged to contact the SMPD at 414-768-8060.