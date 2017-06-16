× MFD responds to fire on Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a golf cart that was on fire at the American Family Amphitheater (previously the Marcus Amphitheater) on the Summerfest grounds Friday afternoon, June 16th.

The fire department was called to the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m.

According to a statement from Summerfest officials, crews responded promptly and all security procedures were followed. The origin of the fire was a golf cart. It was contained quickly and there were no injuries.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.