MFD responds to fire on Summerfest grounds

Posted 2:17 pm, June 16, 2017, by , Updated at 02:27PM, June 16, 2017

Marcus Amphitheater

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a golf cart that was on fire at the American Family Amphitheater (previously the Marcus Amphitheater) on the Summerfest grounds Friday afternoon, June 16th.

The fire department was called to  the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m.

According to a statement from Summerfest officials, crews responded promptly and all security procedures were followed.  The origin of the fire was a golf cart. It was contained quickly and there were no injuries.

