Driver loses control of car, hits 3 pedestrians on Milwaukee’s north side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash involving pedestrains on the city's north side. It happened near 20th and Fond du Lac.

Police say the driver, who is described as a woman in her late 20s, was speeding when she lost control -- and struck three men on the sidewalk. The driver then struck a building.

All three pedestrians along with the driver were taken to the hospital.

FOX6 News has a crew on scene and will provide more details as they become available.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.