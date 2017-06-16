Driver loses control of car, hits 3 pedestrians on Milwaukee’s north side

LIVE VIDEO: President Trump will announce his Cuba policy in Miami
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a serious crash involving pedestrains on the city's north side. It happened near 20th and Fond du Lac.

Police say the driver, who is described as a woman in her late 20s, was speeding when she lost control -- and struck three men on the sidewalk. The driver then struck a building.

All three pedestrians along with the driver were taken to the hospital.

