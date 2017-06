GLENDALE — The North Shore Fire Department responded to a fire at the Golden LivingCenter located on West Bender Road near Milwaukee River Parkway Friday evening, June 16th.

Officials say the fire was contained to the second floor.

One patient is being evaluated by paramedics.

There is a significant amount of damage. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Authorities say this is the third fire at the assisted living center since December of 2016.

