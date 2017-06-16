× Police: 2 being treated for apparent stab wounds following street fight in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Friday morning, June 16th in the area of 59th and Burnham. Two people were taken to the hospital.

According to police, officers received a report of a fight in the street involving a knife around 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a fight occurring. Two individuals, a male in his 40’s and a male in his late teens, are at local hospitals receiving treatment for apparent stab wounds.

At this point in the investigation, police are still in the process of identifying a suspect or suspects.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.