Police: 37-year-old man shot, killed near 27th and McKinley; 3 suspects sought

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning, June 16th near 27th Street and McKinley Boulevard.
It happened shortly before 3:30 a.m.
Police say a 37-year-old man was shot multiple times. At this time, police are searching for three suspects.
No additional details have been released -- including the identity of the victim or descriptions of the suspects.
43.047215 -87.947672