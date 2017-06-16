Check the U.S. Open Championship leader board

Police seek suspects after man, woman shot in separate incidents in Milwaukee

Posted 6:13 am, June 16, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred late Thursday night, June 15th.

Officials were first called out to the area near Buffum and Auer just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 41-year-old-man, sustained a non-life threatening injury and is being treated at an area hospital.

Shooting near Buffum and Auer

The victim indicated that he was walking in the above area when occupants of a vehicle fired shots at him.

Police were then called to a scene near 24th and Vliet just before midnight.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old woman, is being treated at a local hospital for what appears to be a non-life threatening injury.

The victim was shot under circumstances that remain under investigation.

Shooting near 24th and Vliet

MPD is continuing to seek suspects regarding both incidents.