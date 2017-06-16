“Try to give back:” Donation makes a difference in the lives of heart transplant patients

MILWAUKEE -- It's a donation to make a difference in the lives of local heart transplant patients -- but who the money comes from may surprise you.
It may be an unlikely partnership. The Milwaukee County Tavern League donating money to Two Lives One Heart -- a charitable foundation for pre and post heart transplant patients.
"It's not just an organization that is just promoting drinking, there are a lot of good things that they do," said Alderman Tony Zielinski.
Alderman Bob Donovan and Alderman Tony Zielinksi show their support.
"They're responsible tavern owners, they care a great deal about Milwaukee and this community," said Alderman Bob Donovan.
The check, presented outside CJ's Sports Bar is for $2,500. The Tavern League raised $14,000 through a golf outing. It's split between many charities.
"We work so hard with our community," said Losiniecki.
Jerry Branski, president of Two Lives One Heart, went through a heart and kidney transplant, and knows how much support is needed.
"Maybe it is their yard taken care of -- snow removal, exercise equipment, rides to the hospital, handicap ramps," said Branski.
He says the money will go a long way to help the individuals they serve.
"We have never turned down a patient's request, no matter what it has been, we have been able to fulfill their needs," said Branski.
The charity is holding a poker run fundraiser Saturday, June 17th.