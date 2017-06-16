“Try to give back:” Donation makes a difference in the lives of heart transplant patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a donation to make a difference in the lives of local heart transplant patients -- but who the money comes from may surprise you.

"Whatever we raise, we try to give back," said James Losiniecki, Director of Milwaukee County Tavern League.

It may be an unlikely partnership. The Milwaukee County Tavern League donating money to Two Lives One Heart -- a charitable foundation for pre and post heart transplant patients.

"It's not just an organization that is just promoting drinking, there are a lot of good things that they do," said Alderman Tony Zielinski.

Alderman Bob Donovan and Alderman Tony Zielinksi show their support.

"They're responsible tavern owners, they care a great deal about Milwaukee and this community," said Alderman Bob Donovan.

The check, presented outside CJ's Sports Bar is for $2,500. The Tavern League raised $14,000 through a golf outing. It's split between many charities.

"We work so hard with our community," said Losiniecki.

Jerry Branski, president of Two Lives One Heart, went through a heart and kidney transplant, and knows how much support is needed.

"Maybe it is their yard taken care of -- snow removal, exercise equipment, rides to the hospital, handicap ramps," said Branski.

He says the money will go a long way to help the individuals they serve.

"We have never turned down a patient's request, no matter what it has been, we have been able to fulfill their needs," said Branski.

The charity is holding a poker run fundraiser Saturday, June 17th.