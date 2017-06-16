Check the U.S. Open Championship leader board

What’s in a name? Just ask the fans following Mequon’s Jordan Niebrugge

Posted 9:32 am, June 16, 2017, by

ERIN HILLS -- One of the golfers teeing off at Erin Hills in the U.S. Open Championship is Mequon's own Jordan Niebrugge. But there's a hitch. There's still some question among fans about how to exactly pronounce his last name.