18-year-old man, 2 juveniles charged after girls, ages 7 and 13 shot during school picnic

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old and two juveniles have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting that wounded two girls during a school picnic at a Chicago playground.

The Chicago Police Department announced the charges Saturday night, June 17th in a news release. Eighteen-year-old Raekwon Hudson, a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male are charged with attempted first degree murder, felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles.

According to WGN, three suspended male students tried to attend the picnic, but were kicked out by security.

Around 1:40 p.m., someone in a black car opened fire on the suspended students, and when they ran back to the picnic, they drew the fire towards the celebration.

Police said the three were found inside a stolen car and taken into custody.

Police say a seven-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 13-year-old girl was shot in the hand outside Warren Elementary School on Friday. The injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

The suspects were taken into custody Friday afternoon shortly after the shooting.

Chicago Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Johnson had said Friday that police had recovered a vehicle and were questioning “persons of interest.”