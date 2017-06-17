Driver severely injured after crash that knocked out power to 500+ in River Hills

RIVER HILLS — A driver was severely injured in a crash involving a single vehicle that resulted in a power outage in River Hills Saturday, June 17th.

We Energies crews restored power to 580 customers after a vehicle crashed into a pole and home on Brown Deer Road, knocking down a power line.

The call came in around 7:15 a.m., and power was restored by 8:30 a.m.

River Hills police said the driver is severely injured, and was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

