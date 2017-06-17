Funnel cloud reported in Brown County, outdoor warning sirens sounded

BROWN COUNTY — Numerous people reported seeing a funnel cloud form over Ledgeview, Wisconsin in Brown County around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17th, WLUK is reporting.
WLUK’s crews witnessed the funnel cloud, which stayed well off the ground.
According to WLUK, the funnel remained for a few minutes before it went back up into the storm clouds passing through the area.
Several viewers called into WLUK to report the funnel cloud, and WLUK is reporting a tornado siren was sounded in the area around the same time.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photo Gallery