Milwaukee police: Teen shot, wounded on city's northwest side

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound on Milwaukee’s northwest side on Friday evening, June 16th.

Milwaukee police say the incident happened in the neighborhood near 95th and Thurston around 8:30 p.m. The circumstances surrounding this shooting are unknown.

The teenager is being treated for his injuries at a hospital.

Milwaukee police are continuing to seek suspects.

