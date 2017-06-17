Milwaukee police: Teen shot, wounded on city’s northwest side
MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound on Milwaukee’s northwest side on Friday evening, June 16th.
Milwaukee police say the incident happened in the neighborhood near 95th and Thurston around 8:30 p.m. The circumstances surrounding this shooting are unknown.
The teenager is being treated for his injuries at a hospital.
Milwaukee police are continuing to seek suspects.
43.121435 -88.030454