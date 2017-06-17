Red Cross: 14 displaced by fire in 4-unit home near 88th and Mitchell

WEST ALLIS — Officials with the American Red Cross said 14 people were displaced by fire in a home near 88th and Mitchell in West Allis

It happened Saturday, June 17th around 6:30 a.m.

Fire officials at the scene said the fire impacted a four-unit building. Everyone inside was able to get out safely. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but an initial investigation has revealed it may have started in a laundry area.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

