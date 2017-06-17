Sheboygan police arrest 30-year-old man accused of firing round outside business
SHEBOYGAN — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody, accused of firing a round from a firearm near a business on the city’s north side.
It happened around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17th.
Police said they received a report of a subject acting suspiciously, possibly armed with a firearm near a business on the north side. Officers responded and located a man matching the description of the suspect.
The man was cooperative, and determined to be in possession of a firearm, police said.
An investigation revealed the suspect fired one round while outdoors. He was taken to the Sheboygan County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.