Sheboygan police arrest 30-year-old man accused of firing round outside business

SHEBOYGAN — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody, accused of firing a round from a firearm near a business on the city’s north side.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17th.

Police said they received a report of a subject acting suspiciously, possibly armed with a firearm near a business on the north side. Officers responded and located a man matching the description of the suspect.

The man was cooperative, and determined to be in possession of a firearm, police said.

An investigation revealed the suspect fired one round while outdoors. He was taken to the Sheboygan County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.