× Tomahawk bus driver accused of pressuring student to come to his home

TOMAHAWK — Authorities say a Tomahawk bus driver pressured a student on the bus to come to his home and had unwanted physical contact with her.

Fifty-one-year-old James Schmit was charged Friday, June 16th with child enticement, child abduction and stalking. Bail has been set at $100,000 cash bond.

Authorities say Schmit convinced the 15-year-old girl to stay on the bus while he dropped off other students and then took her to his house, where he parked the bus and asked if she wanted to meet his dog. The girl became scared and told Schmit she needed to go home right away.

Police say Schmit could be heard on surveillance video from the bus making sexual statements about the girl as he pulled away.

It wasn’t clear if Schmit had an attorney.