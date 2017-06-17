× US Weekly: “Multiple sources” indicate Beyonce, Jay-Z’s twin babies have arrived!

US Weekly is reporting Saturday, June 17th Beyonce and Jay-Z’s twin babies have arrived!

According to US Weekly, “multiple sources” have confirmed Beyonce and Jay-Z “welcomed twins earlier this week.”

Beyonce on February 1st announced her pregnancy and subsequently broke the internet.

The superstar singer posted a photo with her baby bump on Instagram February 1st, announcing the joyful news.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters, ” she posted.

Beyoncé and her superstar husband Jay Z are parents to five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

The couple married in 2008.