TACOMA, Washington — There was an ugly duckling sticking out among elegant sailing ships in Tacoma, Washington Saturday, June 17th.

The world’s largest rubber duck was towed into the port on Friday. The so-called “Mama Duck” weighs 15 tons and is six stories tall!

She’ll be displayed in the port during the Festival of Sail 2017 that’s going on through the weekend.

If you’re wondering, Mama Duck isn’t available to ride. She’s only for looking at.