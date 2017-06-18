× 3 men rescued from Lake Michigan after boat capsized off coast of Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON — Three men were rescued from Lake Michigan Sunday, June 18th after their boat capsized off the coast of Port Washington.

It happened around 8:30 a.m., according to the Port Washington Fire Department.

We’re told an 17-and-a-half-foot pleasure craft capsized. Ozaukee County sheriff’s officials were the first on the scene, and the three men were pulled from the water, treated for hypothermia and released.

Fire officials said the boat was probably too small for Lake Michigan fishing purposes, and said this incident was a lesson in using the right boat for the right body of water, given Lake Michigan’s history of abrupt wind changes.

The boat remained adrift as of Sunday afternoon, near the Port Washington Harbor Lighthouse, and it’s the subject of a “nautical alert” so that other boaters do not hit it.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Coast Guard, Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office and Port Washington Fire Department responded to this incident, as did a helicopter from Chicago.

