Breezy Father’s Day at Erin Hills for Final Round of U.S. Open makes for grueling test for golfers

ERIN — Sunday, June 18th marked the Final Round of the 117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills — and the late Arnold Palmer was honored at Erin Hills Golf Course on Father’s Day.

The 18th hole at Erin Hills Sunday, had a special flag for the final round of the U.S. Open, commemorating the late Arnold Palmer’s win at the 1960 U.S. Open at Cherry Hills. It featured a silhouette of Palmer in mid-stride, tossing his visor in the air. Palmer shot a 65 after going into the final round trailing by seven shots.

Brian Harman was the leader heading into the Final Round at Erin Hills. He would tee off later on Sunday, with a one-shot lead over Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood.

Erin Hills Golf Course is where we found FOX6’s Carl Deffenbaugh on Sunday morning during FOX6 WakeUp News — taking in the sights and sounds on what could be, barring a tie, the final day of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills:

