Navy identifies 7 sailors located in flooded berthing compartments on USS Fitzgerald

JAPAN — The US Navy Sunday, June 18th identified the seven sailors who died in collision of destroyer and container ship off Japan.

The remains of the sailors, previously reported missing, were located in flooded berthing compartments, after divers gained access to the spaces that were damaged when the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald was involved in a collision with the Philippine-flagged merchant vessel ACX Crystal Friday.

The deceased are:

– Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia

– Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California

– Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut

– Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas

– Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California

– Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland

– Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

The incident is currently under investigation.