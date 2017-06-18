Check the U.S. Open Championship leader board

Nelson whiffs 10 in 1st CG as Brewers nip Padres 2-1

MILWAUKEE, WI - JUNE 18: Jimmy Nelson #52 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after pitching a complete game in their win over the San Diego Padres at Miller Park on June 18, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Players are wearing blue to celebrate Father's Day and bring attention to prostate cancer. The Milwaukee Brewers won 2-1. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE  — Jimmy Nelson struck out 10 in his first career complete game and the Milwaukee Brewers got home runs from Hernan Perez and Manny Pina to edge the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Sunday, June 18th.

Nelson (5-3) allowed six hits and two walks while throwing 118 pitches in his 89th major league start. He lowered his ERA to 3.39.

Leading off the sixth inning, Perez hit his 10th home run into the Brewers’ bullpen off starter Luis Perdomo (1-4). One batter later, Pina connected on a 1-2 pitch for his fourth of the season to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead.

Perdomo gave up eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings. He was helped by three double plays in the first five innings.

San Diego scored in the fifth after Cory Spangenberg reached on an infield single and advanced to second on Nelson’s throwing error. Erick Aybar hit an RBI single.