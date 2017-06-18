× Police: 18-year-old man shot, injured on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, June 18th on the city’s northwest side.

It happened at about 2:15 a.m in the area of 78th Street and W. Appleton Avenue.

Police say the victim, an 18- year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound during circumstances that remain under investigation.

He is being treated at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police are continuing to seek suspects.

