Police: 18-year-old man shot, injured on Milwaukee’s northwest side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, June 18th on the city’s northwest side.
It happened at about 2:15 a.m in the area of 78th Street and W. Appleton Avenue.
Police say the victim, an 18- year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound during circumstances that remain under investigation.
He is being treated at a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police are continuing to seek suspects.
