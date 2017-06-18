Check the U.S. Open Championship leader board

Police: 18-year-old man shot, injured on Milwaukee’s northwest side

Posted 6:59 am, June 18, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, June 18th on the city’s northwest side.

It happened at about 2:15 a.m in the area of 78th Street and  W. Appleton Avenue.

Police say the victim, an 18- year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound during circumstances that remain under investigation.

He is being treated at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police are continuing to seek suspects.

