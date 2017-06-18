× Syrian warplane shot down by US-led coalition

SYRIA — A Syrian warplane was shot down over Raqqa by the United States-led coalition after a Syrian regime SU-22 dropped bombs near Syrian Democratic Force, or SDF, fighters, according to a statement by the US-led coalition.

The statement said the coalition shot down the Syrian plane in self-defense, after a number of SDF forces, which are backed by the US-led coalition, were wounded in an earlier attack and bombs were dropped near them.

The Syrian Armed Forces, meanwhile, said that one of its warplanes was attacked in the Raqqa countryside, “while it was carrying out a combatant mission against ISIS terrorist organization.”