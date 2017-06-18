× “We wish him well:” Sheriff David Clarke no longer under consideration for DHS job

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is no longer under consideration for a position in the Department of Homeland Security, a DHS spokesman told CNN.

The spokesman added, “We wish him well.”

Looks like @DHSgov really did offer @SheriffClarke a job. The mystery remains: what happened in the six weeks since the offer? https://t.co/rcVcCrmFSf — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) June 18, 2017

The offer letter obtained by @washingtonpost is tentative, and makes clear the offer is subject to Office of Personnel Management approval. https://t.co/8AOoJjIOPT — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) June 18, 2017

Clarke, who was a vocal surrogate for President Donald Trump on the campaign trail, announced in May that he would be joining the administration as an assistant secretary in DHS, serving as a liaison with law enforcement at several levels across the country.

“I am both honored and humbled to be appointed to this position” in the “office of partnership and programs,” Clarke told WISN radio at the time. He said would begin the new role in June.

However, the sheriff’s potential appointment faced numerous problems. A review by CNN found that Clarke plagiarized sections of his 2013 master’s thesis on US security, failing to correctly attribute his sources at least 47 times.

Clarke himself has been the subject of scrutiny for his controversial comments, including calling members of the Black Lives Matter movement “purveyors of hate.” He has also faced backlash for his management of a Milwaukee County Jail, in which an inmate died of dehydration after going a week without water, according to prosecutors.

The Washington Post on Saturday, June 17th first reported Sheriff Clarke has withdrawn his name from consideration for an assistant secretary position at the Department of Homeland Security.

An adviser to Clarke issued the below statement to FOX6 News Saturday:

“Late Friday Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, Jr. formally notified Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, that he had rescinded his acceptance of the agency’s offer to join DHS as an assistant secretary. Sheriff Clarke is 100% committed to the success of President Trump, and believes his skills could be better utilized to promote the President’s agenda in a more aggressive role. Last Tuesday Sheriff Clarke met with President Trump and discussed other roles where the Sheriff could be of greater assistance to the President, and the Country. The Sheriff is reviewing options inside and outside of government. Sheriff Clarke told Secretary Kelly he is very appreciative of the tremendous opportunity the Secretary was offering, and expressed his support for the Secretary and the agency.”