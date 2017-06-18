× West Allis police: Woman in custody, accused of stabbing boyfriend near 84th and Greenfield

WEST ALLIS — A woman is in custody, accused of stabbing her boyfriend near 84th and Greenfield Sunday, June 18th.

Police said this happened during a domestic violence type incident, and the victim was stabbed with a small knife.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The woman is in custody.

