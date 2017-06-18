“Whoa Zone,” Lake Michigan’s 1st floating water park opens June 24th in Whiting, Indiana

WHITING, Indiana — Lake Michigan’s first floating water park is scheduled to open June 24th in Whiting, Indiana.

The “Whoa Zone” will remain open until September 4th.

The floating water park will have something for guests of all ages.

Set off of Whiting, Indiana’s Whihala Beach, the $300,000 park will feature 61 floating elements, including slides, towers, cliffs, tunnels, trampolines and half pipes.

Guests can also rent paddleboards and kayaks and lounge in beach cabanas for additional fees.

“A one-hour session will cost $20 and should be booked in advance online,” the Northwest Indiana Times reports. Everyone gets a 10- to 15-minute safety orientation, life jacket and a wristband. Lifeguards always monitor the play area, which can hold up to 120 people at a time and is cleared every hour to make way for the next group.

Check out their website for more information on the “Whoa Zone” or to purchase tickets.