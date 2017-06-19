A better burger: Making everything from the bun to your toppings healthier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Love a good burger? What if we told you you could make it healthier without sacrificing the flavor? Heather Ferber of Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee to help us make a better burger.

Turkey burgers are an excellent alternative to beef burgers. These burgers are a great way to sneak in some white beans which boost fiber, antioxidants, and amylase inhibitors which help control blood sugars, oxidative stress and weight gain, respectively. Eventually you can increase the beans even a bit more.

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds ground turkey, organic/hormone free if possible

¼ cup smashed white beans (cannellini, navy)

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon flax

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon water

1 teaspoon brown mustard

1 tablespoon tamari

1 cup spinach leaves, chopped

optional jalapeno, chopped

Instructions:

1. Smash beans in a small bowl

2. Mix smashed beans and ground turkey together

3. Mix all dried ingredients in a small bowl (cumin, garlic powder, paprika, flax, and sea salt)

4. Add mustard, tamari and water to dried ingredients and mix well.

5. Add seasoning mixture and chopped spinach to meat mixture and blend well.

6. Form into approximately 6 patties

7. Grill over medium heat

8. Serve on favorite sprouted buns with creative toppings

Topping Ideas:

Avocado, fresh cilantro and radish slices

Fresh sprouts (radish, watercress, broccoli)

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Chili flakes

Vegan mayo + siracha sauce

Fried egg

Chimichurri sauce

Fermented veggies/kraut

Grilled onions with avocado

Grilled onions with mushrooms

Favorite Burger Buns