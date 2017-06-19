Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A tiny insect is having a big impact on several fruit crops all over the state. Find out how to prevent it from ruining the raspberries in your garden. This is Spotted Winged Drosophila. Click here to view a factsheet.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flowering Wisteria vines have been treasured for centuries. Learn which one to grow in Wisconsin and which to avoid and why. For more information view the DNR Invasive Species factsheet on Wisteria.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Like people, vegetables need their space, too. Find out why proper spacing is important and how to achieve it.

You can head to the Milwaukee County UW-Extension Horticulture page for more gardening information.