MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, June 19th teamed up with the Salvation Army to pack lunches for children who would otherwise go without.

They worked together to pack 1,500 lunches for kids in Milwaukee.

Seventy Salvation Army volunteers and 70 Brewers staff members packed the sandwiches, fruit, milk, a snack and bag of chips.

The Salvation Army provides lunches for the “Feed the Kids” program for 10 weeks every summer.

