Former Mayville police chief charged, accused of falsifying police report to help friend's son

MAYVILLE — Mayville’s former police chief is accused of falsifying a police report to help a friend and co-worker’s son.

According to a criminal complaint, police investigated two students for taking narcotics at Mayville High School in 2011.

Christopher MacNeill, a captain at the time, asked the police chief to change the report to help the students.

The chief said “no.”

MacNeill was promoted to chief later that year, and shortly thereafter, investigators say he changed the report.

The modified report said the students only took an allergy medication, and was missing witness statements.

The chief is facing a felony misconduct in office charge, and misdemeanor obstructing an officer. He resigned as chief in March.