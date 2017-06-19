“Handmade dough with only a few ingredients:” Flying Cow Pizza is a mobile, wood fired pizza oven

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning in the FOX6 parking lot with Flying Cow Pizza. Flying Cow Pizza is a mobile, wood fired pizza oven that travels to farmer's markets, other public events and is available for private parties. They are completely mobile and based out of Oconomowoc.

About Flying Cow Pizza (website)

Started in 2011 when three of the Buchanan brothers came up with the idea to build a wood fired pizza oven, just for the heck of it. Little did they know this would be the start to a new experience that would create a strong and loving passion for making pizza.

Why are we named Flying Cow pizza?

Brett Buchanan came up with the name when he had been pondering about what's next for his career. All of his brothers have previously been in the dairy industry and he did not care or have passion for that career. So he decided to "fly the coop" and start up pizza business called "flying cow".