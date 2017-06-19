“Love seeing the youth out here:” Milwaukee celebrates Juneteenth Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Monday, June 19th was Juneteenth Day -- the day that commemorates the day the last of the slaves learned they'd been freed after the Civil War in 1865.

In Milwaukee, a parade was held to mark the occasion, and hundreds of people came out to celebrate.

Those who were there said they hope these kinds of events can help bring the community together and prevent violence.

"I just love it. I love seeing the youth out here. You got some grown ups out here, bagging them up to get them into some positive activities, not some negative activities. If we had more of these people out here today with positive attitudes to help the youth, Milwaukee would be great," Pamela Armstrong said.

This year's parade theme was "Standing on the promise."

Juneteenth festivities continue until 6:00 p.m. from MLK Drive between Center and Burleigh.