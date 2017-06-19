× Man accused of lewd act at public pool in New York

NEW YORK – A man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to a teenage boy at a Long Island, New York pool, authorities said.

Wilson Kenney, 33, of Queens, was arrested Sunday, June 18th at the Forest City Park Pool in Wantagh, Nassau County police said.

Kenney was sitting on a park bench when he allegedly began to rub his groin and exposed himself to a 17-year-old lifeguard at the pool, police said.

He faces a charge of public lewdness, police said.