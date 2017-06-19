× Man finds $29,000 in cash in Menards parking lot, promptly turns it over to police

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire police are praising a man who did the right thing after he found thousands of dollars at a Menards store.

According to a Facebook post from the Eau Claire Police Department, on Saturday, June 10th, John Franson went to Menards to get supplies for his garage.

In the parking lot, he found a folder with numerous personal documents in it, and $29,000 in cash!

Police said Franson called police, and “turned over every cent.”