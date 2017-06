MILWAUKEE — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are pushing through SE Wisconsin Monday, June 19th.

According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, scattered showers and storms continue Monday afternoon, as temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s. We’ll be dry overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 50s.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast information from the FOX6 Weather Experts.

Below are photos showing the storms. CLICK the “Submit Your Photo” button to add yours to the gallery:

PHOTO GALLERY